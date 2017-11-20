Coast Guard Rescues 4 People In ‘Unseaworthy’ Boat Off Jersey Coast

KEANSBURG, N.J. (CBS) — Four people were rescued off the coast of New Jersey on Sunday after they were stranded in rough seas in their “unseaworthy” boat.
The Coast Guard says a 911 call was received around noon of a disabled 22-foot-long vessel in Raritan Bay near Keansburg.
The Coast Guard says when they arrived on the scene, the four boaters were stranded in 30-knot winds and 3- to 5-foot high seas.
“This type of boat was designed to be operated on lakes, not the ocean,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Jennifer Smith. “Before leaving the dock, you should always check the weather, file a float plan, check your lifesaving equipment and ensure your vessel is safe to be out on the water.”
The boaters were safely brought back to shore, and taken to Atlantic Highlands Marina, but their vessel had to be anchored due to safety concerns.
No one was injured.
