Thanksgiving Comes Early For Philadelphia Seniors

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thanksgiving comes a little early for some area residents, who might otherwise spend the holiday alone.

Nearly 400 senior citizens gathered at the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging on Sunday afternoon for its annual Thanksgiving dinner.

“It’s an opportunity for people to come out to be with friends, to celebrate, to get good food, and kick the holidays off,” said the PCA’s Louis Colbert.

He says too often, seniors spend the holidays alone, so their thanksgiving dinner is a way to make sure everyone feels the love, and gets a good meal with all the fixings.

“Fresh roast turkey, and mashed potatoes and gravy, and string beans, and sweet potatoes, and stuffing, and pies and pies and pies,” said Colbert

Marguerite Span says the dinner always puts a smile on a face.

“The holiday is all about getting people together and having a joyous time, and I think this is an excellent thing,” she said.

She says the food is good, but the camaraderie is second to none.

“You can get to meet a lot of people you do not know,” said Span.

The dinner is a collaboration between PCA, SEPTA, and Reading Terminal Market.