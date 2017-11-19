3 Injured In Shooting Outside North Philly Sports Bar

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three people were injured overnight after gunfire erupted outside a sports bar in North Philadelphia.
It happened around 1 a.m. outside the Limit XXI Sports Bar at 3rd and Ontario Streets.
Police say an altercation inside the bar spilled outside where it escalated to gunfire.
Authorities say an 18-year-old man and a 37-year-old man were both shot four times. They were taken to Temple Hospital in critical condition. A 47-year-old man was shot once in the head. He was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.
No arrests have been made so far.