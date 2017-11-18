What Are Philly’s Chances To Host Amazon Headquarters?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Handicapping the bids for Amazon’s second headquarters has become a preoccupation with business publications. Philadelphia finishes high on some lists and not at all on others. The mayor says he’s not concerned about the predictions.

At least a dozen publications have ranked the Amazon contenders but no two have the same list. Depending on which criteria they emphasize — suitable sites, mass transit, lifestyle, business climate — Atlanta, Denver, Austin or New York take first — but Philadelphia is in the top ten on most lists, the top five on many. Mayor Jim Kenney says he can’t put too much stock in such lists.

“We think we’re in good shape,” Kenney said, “and we think we have a great story to tell and we told it and we’ll see what comes of it.”

A notable exception was the most recent analysis, by the Wall Street Journal. The list of 12 likely cities didn’t include Philadelphia at all.

“They were against our beverage tax, they’re not for sanctuary cities,” the mayor said. “I mean, I would be more concerned if it was the New York Times, not the Wall Street Journal.”

The New York Times did rank Philadelphia third on one list, much lower on another. But perhaps the most heartening endorsement came from the satirical news site the Onion, which joked in a headline: Confident Philadelphia Officials Preemptively Raze Center City To Make Room For Amazon Headquarters.