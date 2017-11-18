Time Running Out For Seniors To Enroll In Medicare

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Less than a month remains for seniors to take advantage of the Medicare Open Enrollment period.

What’s at stake?

The enrollment window, which opened in mid October, gives seniors their only chance each year to take a new look at their health and drug coverage.

Tonya Moody, a Vice President at Amerihealth Caritas Pennsylvania says it’s important to do this because plans can change from year to year.

“They may change the premium or the co-payment or the co-insurance,” Moody explained, “and also to look at the formulary, which is their drug list and their provider list to make sure all their specialists are on the plan.”

Experts also suggest reading the fine print so you know what’s covered and what isn’t. Also, keep an eye on expenditures. Next year the donut hole coverage for drug costs kicks in at $3,750. In addition, new Medicare cards will be mailed beginning next April, and they will no longer carry individual social security numbers. To enroll, contact the plans toll-free numbers or websites.

Also, beware of potential scammers. The Federal Trade Commission recently warned that they’re trying to fool people into paying for replacement cards or giving up personal information.

The enrollment period ends December 7.