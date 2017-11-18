Philadelphia Car Museum Brings Home Gold For Second Time

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A big honor for one of Philadelphia’s Museums.
The Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum near the Philadelphia International Airport has a collection of 65 rare and significant racing sports cars.
It has won an International Automobile Award as Best Museum by the Octane Awards.
Dr. Fred Simeone is the founder of the museum.
He compares the honor as if the auto museum he won an academy award.
“We are short listed really by an illustrious panel of judges, so kind of we won the best picture of the year,” he said. “The criteria is relevance to the automobile world, stimulating
enthusiasm in historic motoring.”
It’s the second time The Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum received the award.