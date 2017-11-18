Food Bank Of South Jersey Holds Annual Turkey Drop

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thanksgiving is just a few days away, and a local food bank wants to ensure every family that needs a hand getting a meal on the table gets one.

The Food Bank of South Jersey has bought 13,000 turkeys but still needs about 5,000 more to serve all of its pantries.

It is asking the community for turkey donations and other canned goods from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The organization helps an estimated 200,000 South Jersey residents each year.

You can drop off items at:

  • 1501 John Tipton Boulevard
  • Pennsauken Township, NJ 08110
