Monahan’s First Hat Trick Lifts Flames Over Flyers 5-4

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sean Monahan had the first hat trick of his NHL career and Michael Frolik scored 1:18 into overtime to give the Calgary Flames a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

Johnny Gaudreau added a goal and two assists and extended his points streak to a career-high nine games for the Flames, who won for the sixth time in eight games.

Goaltender Mike Smith, who returned from an upper body injury, turned aside 35 of 39 shots to earn his 10th win for the Flames (11-8-0).

Brian Elliott, who appeared in 49 games for the Flames last season, recorded 27 saves in the loss for the Flyers (8-8-4). Philadelphia (8-8-4) lost for the fourth straight time.

Defensemen Brandon Manning and Ivan Provorov and forwards Sean Couturier and Nolan Patrick scored for the Flyers.

The Flames, who rank last in the NHL on the penalty kill, held the Flyers to just one shot on a power play in the final 2 minutes of regulation.

The two teams combined for eight goals on 54 shots through the opening 40 minutes.

Manning and Provorov each scored their third goals of the season and Couturier netted his team-high 12th to give the Flyers a 3-1 lead through one period.

Monahan and the Flames’ power play took over the game in the second period.

The 23-year-old center redirected a shot by Kris Versteeg to draw the Flames within 3-2 at the 6:07 mark and tied the score less than four minutes later by depositing a Gaudreau rebound past former teammate Elliott.

The Flyers regained the lead on Patrick’s second goal of the season with 5:58 remaining in the period, but an elbowing penalty to Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere led to the Flames’ third power play of the period. Monahan converted, tying the score again on a shot from the slot with 5:04 remaining for his first career three-goal game.

Gaudreau assisted on two of Monahan’s three goals and also scored on a first-period breakaway off a long stretch pass from right winger Michael Ferland.

NOTES: Flyers D Radko Gudas sat out Saturday’s game while awaiting a phone hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety for his slash to the neck of Winnipeg Jets forward Mathieu Perreault. Gudas is expected to have the hearing on Sunday. Flames LW Matthew Tkachuk served a one-game suspension for tapping Detroit Red Wings forward Luke Witkowski in the back of the leg on Wednesday night, sparking two fights near the end of an 8-2 loss. The Flames continue their six-game road trip Monday night in Washington against the Capitals. The Flyers return to action Tuesday night against the Vancouver Canucks.

