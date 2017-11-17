Dad Creates Comic Book Character With Down Syndrome For His Son

BREAKING: At Least 20 Injured After 5-Alarm Fire Rips Through West Chester Nursing Home| PHOTOS

KANSAS (CBS) – It’s a first, a comic book about a superhero who has down syndrome.

The writer, Chip Reece, says he created it for his son Ollie who has the disorder.

Reece says he wanted his young son to have a superhero he could connect with, but a character like Ollie didn’t exist.

So he decided to create “Metaphase.”

“I’ve just been a comic book fan all my life,” said Reece. “In this case, he wanted to be a superhero, and that’s what the story is about, the dad handling what his son wants to do and supporting him.”

Reece says almost all of the 1,500 copies printed have been sold.

The book even made it to Ollie’s school.

Ollie, who is non-verbal, says he recognizes the character in the book as himself.

