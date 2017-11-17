BREAKING: At Least 20 Injured After 5-Alarm Fire Rips Through West Chester Nursing Home| PHOTOS

Police Station, Vehicles On South Street Vandalized Overnight

By Kim Glovas
Filed Under: Local TV, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Vandals attacked the mini-police station on South Street overnight, leaving two vehicles with smashed windows and paint spattered on the station walls.

Police say it happened around 11 p.m. Thursday at the station near 9th and South Streets. Police Captain Sekou Kinebrew says approximately 10 people, wearing black clothing, black masks and gloves threw bottles of red paint at the building.

They also smashed the windshields of one police cruiser and one police van. The hammer used to smash the windshields was still lodged in the cruiser windshield when officers inside, heard the noise and came out.

The vandals ran west to Warnock Street, discarding the clothes and masks along the way.

Police say anti-police and anti-government literature was strewn outside the building as well.

More from Kim Glovas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch