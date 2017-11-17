Police Station, Vehicles On South Street Vandalized Overnight

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Vandals attacked the mini-police station on South Street overnight, leaving two vehicles with smashed windows and paint spattered on the station walls.
Police say it happened around 11 p.m. Thursday at the station near 9th and South Streets. Police Captain Sekou Kinebrew says approximately 10 people, wearing black clothing, black masks and gloves threw bottles of red paint at the building.
They also smashed the windshields of one police cruiser and one police van. The hammer used to smash the windshields was still lodged in the cruiser windshield when officers inside, heard the noise and came out.
The vandals ran west to Warnock Street, discarding the clothes and masks along the way.
Police say anti-police and anti-government literature was strewn outside the building as well.