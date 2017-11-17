Health And Fitness Expo Running Alongside Philly Marathon

BREAKING: Officials Still Trying To Account For All Residents Following West Chester Senior Living Facility | PHOTOS

By John McDevitt
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s Philadelphia Marathon Weekend, and to coincide with the event, a two-day (Friday and Saturday) Health & Fitness Expo is going on at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

All participants of the Philadelphia Marathon are required to go to the expo to pick up their bib, timing tags, t-shirt, and bag.

“I run with Black Men Run Philadelphia. It’s a national running club but we have a Philadelphia chapter here,” said runner Eddie Richet of South Philadelphia. “This is my first year racing, I started with the Love Run and kind of worked my way up. I’m not quite at the full yet, but getting there.”

He says its going to be a great weekend, not only for the runners, but for the spectators and the city as for whole.

“I think it’s just about bringing the city together. I think being able to see the whole community come out and just being able to cheer. You see all of the kids, the families come out. You know they’re not runners at all, they just like coming out and showing love for the city. That’s my favorite part of it,” Richet said.

