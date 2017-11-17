Police Holding Active Shooter Training Event For Clergy

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — The Gloucester Township Police Department is hosting a free active shooter training event for local clergy next month.
In a bulletin, police say they want to help clergy become “better prepared” in case an active shooter situation happens at their church.
“The GTPD will host a free training night for local clergy on Active Shooter Response and Church Security where you can gain some knowledge and have questions answered to help you become better prepared,” police said in a bulletin. “All members of your clergy are invited, especially those who participate as ushers.”
This comes after Devin Patrick Kelley gunned down 26 people at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, earlier this month.
Police will be holding the training on Monday, Dec. 4, at 6:30 p.m. at the Senior Building adjacent to the Gloucester Township Municipal Building.
The department’s community relations bureau is asking those who plan to attend to call 856-374-5735 or email communityrelations@gtpolice.com with the approximate number who will be coming to the training.
