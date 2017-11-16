NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

King Of Prussia Road Closed After Tractor-Trailer Strikes Overpass

Filed Under: Local TV

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) – Cleanup is underway after a tractor-trailer struck an overpass in Radnor Township, Thursday morning.

It happened on King of Prussia Road, near the SEPTA Radnor Station, around 1 a.m.

The tractor-trailer was carrying pots of plants that spilled onto the road. Crews have removed the tractor-trailer but cleanup continues to clear the debris on King of Prussia Road.

King of Prussia Road is closed between Radnor Chester Road and Matsonford Road.

SEPTA says service on the Paoli/Thorndale Line has been suspended until further notice.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate road.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch