King Of Prussia Road Closed After Tractor-Trailer Strikes Overpass

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) – Cleanup is underway after a tractor-trailer struck an overpass in Radnor Township, Thursday morning.
It happened on King of Prussia Road, near the SEPTA Radnor Station, around 1 a.m.
The tractor-trailer was carrying pots of plants that spilled onto the road. Crews have removed the tractor-trailer but cleanup continues to clear the debris on King of Prussia Road.
King of Prussia Road is closed between Radnor Chester Road and Matsonford Road.
SEPTA says service on the Paoli/Thorndale Line has been suspended until further notice.
Drivers are advised to use an alternate road.