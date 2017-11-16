Tim Jernigan: This Eagles Team Is A ‘Big Family’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tim Jernigan has never played on an NFL team as good as this Eagles team, and he’s loving every second of it.

Jernigan, 25, spent the previous three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens before joining the Eagles this offseason. Last week, he signed a four-year extension worth $48 million with Philadelphia.

The Eagles are 8-1 and Jernigan couldn’t be happier.

Tim Jernigan says professionally, he has never been on a team this good. "I don't think it's close, honestly. Everybody comes to do their job. It's like everybody gets along so well. Players, coaches, just the bond that everyone has together. It's a big family." 😊#FlyEaglesFly — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) November 16, 2017

Joe Douglas, the Eagles’ vice president of player personnel who was hired last May, drafted Jernigan while he was working for the Ravens. Douglas played a huge role in Jernigan landing in Philly.

“Most definitely, he’s a guy that definitely been in my corner since day one,” Jernigan said of Douglas on the 94WIP Morning Show. “He definitely believes in me and he let that be known the day that I got here.”

When Jernigan was asked by Angelo Cataldi how life is different in Philly than it was in Baltimore, he couldn’t help but laugh.

“Man, we winning football games,” Jernigan laughed. “So, of course.”