The Effect Of Weekends And Holidays On Hospitals

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This is definitely a study that many hospitals are not real excited about, but it is an important one to share.

If you think about the average company, most of the work is done during the week, and on the weekends staff is often cut back.

The same can be said for many hospitals. But the reality is, people get sick 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and if there is a health problem it doesn’t necessarily avoid weekends.

On a report presented at the World Congress of Gastroenterology, there was a concerning finding.

For patients who were admitted on the weekend, there is an increased risk of upper gastrointestinal hemorrhage.

The theory is that these patients might have gastrointestinal issues that potentially could be diagnosed early with a procedure called an endoscopy, but in some cases the specialists who do the procedures, or the procedure room where it needs to be done, might not be available on the weekend.

The lesson is one which is critical: weekends and holidays demand care like any other day of the week.