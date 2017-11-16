BREAKING: Philadelphia School Reform Commission Votes To Disband

PennDOT Announces Closures, Restrictions For 2 Busy Roads

By Molly Daly
Filed Under: delaware county, Molly Daly, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — PennDOT has announced lane closures and restrictions next week for two well-traveled roads in Philadelphia and Delaware County.

The closures should be cleared away before the Thanksgiving rush.

PennDOT’s Bob Kent says crews will be working on the Schuylkill Expressway overnight Monday and Tuesday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

“There’ll be alternating left and right lane closures on westbound I-76, there’ll be alternating right and left lane closures between South Street and the Vine Street Expressway interchanges,” Kent explained.

Just east of that interchange, there’ll be Eastbound work at the same time.

On Route 322, there’ll be alternating single lane traffic through work areas in the construction zone between Route 1 and just east of Clayton Park Drive.

“Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and also Saturday the 25th from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.,” said Kent.

That’s part of the first of two major projects to improve and widen a 6.7 mile stretch of the road connecting southern Chester and Western Delaware counties to I-95.

