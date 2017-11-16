Museum Tells Stories Of Philadelphia’s Stoops

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia museum that tells the stories of the city’s neighborhoods is taking steps, literally, to create a new exhibit.

Some call them steps, others, a stoop, and for generations, many Philadelphians used the architectural element to gather and tell stories.

But what about the stories of the stoop?

“We have a set of steps that was in Fairmount in the 1900 Block of Brown Street. We have a set of steps was in front of part of a woman’s medical college. So the idea is, rather than just who are these, the steps themselves have a story and we are hoping that we can start a conversation and continue a dialogue which is what Philadelphia is all about,” said Charles Croce, Executive Director and CEO of the Philadelphia History Museum.

The rescued steps were recently a part of a temporary exhibit with the Mural Arts of Philadelphia’s Monument Lab.

They now find a new home in the Garden at the Philadelphia History Museum near 7th and Market Streets. The exhibit opens in the Spring.