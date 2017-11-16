Police: Driver Accused Of Offering Teen Ride, Money To Get Into His Car

MOORESTOWN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Moorestown, New Jersey are looking to identify a man they say offered a 15-year-old girl money to get into his car.

It happened Nov. 8, around 3:30 p.m. Investigators say the teen was walking west on Camden Avenue, near Pleasant Valley Avenue, when a vehicle pulled up next to her. That’s when police say the driver asked her if she wanted a ride, but she declined.

Police: Driver Accused Of Offering Teen Ride, Money To Get Into His Car

Credit: CBS3

Police say the man then said he would give her money to get in the car. Again, she declined and the man drove off west on Camden Avenue, towards Lenola Road.

Police say the suspect’s car had chipped paint on the rear passenger side quarter panel and possibly a New Jersey registration. Police say the vehicle is similar to the one pictured below.

suspect vehicle1 Police: Driver Accused Of Offering Teen Ride, Money To Get Into His Car

Anyone who recognizes the person depicted in the composite drawing or has any information that could assist with this investigation is asked to contact Moorestown Detectives at 856-914-3092 or via email at detectives@moorestownpd.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch