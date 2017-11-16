La Salle Students Give Thanks To Philly Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ambassadors from La Salle University served an early Thanksgiving appreciation dinner on Thursday to the men and women in blue who work out of the 14th and 35th Police Districts in Philadelphia.

Kara Devanney, a senior and president of the university’s ambassadors group, was serving up filling as other student volunteers piled turkey, cranberry sauce, gravy, potatoes, and green beans on the plates of the grateful officers who lined up in the 14th District headquarters in East Germantown.

“It’s probably one of our favorite events because we get to serve and give back to the police districts in Philadelphia which specifically serve LaSalle University,” Devanney said.

She says it’s a small way the students can say thanks.

“The men and women who risk their lives and stand out there and protect us each day, I think it’s just an incredible sentiment,” said Devanney.

“The officers are overwhelmed by the amount of support we have in the community,” said Captain John Hearn, commander of the 14th precinct.