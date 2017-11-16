Jurors In Sen. Menendez Bribery Trial Tell Judge They Still Remain Deadlocked

NEWARK, N.J. (CBS/AP) — For the second time this week, the jury in the bribery trial of New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez has told the judge they are still deadlocked on all 12 charges.
The judge will now have to decide whether to tell jurors to continue deliberating or declare a mistrial.
Menendez’s defense lawyer on Thursday asked Judge William Walls to declare a mistrial. An attorney for co-defendant Salomon Melgen asked Walls to poll the jury individually to confirm they are deadlocked.
Federal prosecutors have asked Walls to give the jury more time to deliberate and to give them partial verdict instructions, but Walls says he won’t do that.
Menendez is accused of accepting gifts from Melgen, a Florida eye doctor, in exchange for political favors.
Both Menendez and Melgen deny the charges.
