Big Changes In Store For Philadelphia Marathon

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The AACR Philadelphia Marathon kicks off on Saturday, and there are some big changes going on this year for runners, spectators, and people who plan on spending time in the city.

The races are split up this year, with the half marathon, the 8K, and the kids run happening Saturday, with the full marathon taking place Sunday.

Leo Dignam, the marathon’s executive director, says the half marathon has been revamped too.

“After feedback we got from the runners, last year, the half marathon has been changed to a more city-centric route,” he said.

Dignam says race changes are not exclusively for the runners.

“We have an array of new sponsors and activities that are taking place at the oval,” he said.

Some of those activities include a free coffee truck from Dunkin’ Donuts, and a free hot dog stand from Dietz & Watson.

When it comes to the streets, Dignam says parking restrictions start Friday, and road closures will go into place Saturday morning.

“Our goal was to kind of shrink that footprint so we wouldn’t affect too many businesses and residences,” Dignam said.

The following streets will be affected across the city on Saturday, November 18:

18th Street, from Arch to Callowhill Streets

19th Street, from Arch to Callowhill Streets

20th Street, from Arch to Callowhill Streets

21st Street, from Spring Garden to Arch Streets

22nd Street, from Spring Garden to Arch Streets

Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th to 22nd Streets

Arch Street, from 6th to 16th Street

6th Street, from Market to Chestnut Streets

5th Street from Chestnut to Race

South Penn Square

Juniper from Chestnut to Market

John F. Kennedy Blvd., from Juniper to 17th Streets

15th Street, from Race to Chestnut Streets

16th Street, from Chestnut to Race Streets

Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard

Columbus Boulevard (Southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue

Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street

Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street

South Street, from Front to 7th Streets

6th Street, from Bainbridge to Locust Streets

Lombard from 5th to Broad Streets

13th Street from Bainbridge to Chestunt Street

Walnut Street from 6th to 34th Streets

34th Street, Walnut to Girard Ave.

Girard Ave., 40th to 33rd St.

33rd St. from Girard to C.B. Moore

Reservoir Drive from 33rd to Diamond

Mt. Pleasant Drive

Fountain Green Drive

Kelly Drive

Motorists and pedestrians can expect significant delays when trying to cross roads or streets that are adjacent to the course. Police will allow traffic through intersections along the course, when possible, depending on the flow of the race participants. All streets are scheduled to be reopened by 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 18.

On Sunday, November 19th for the Philadelphia Marathon, due to enhanced security, City of Philadelphia “no-parking” regulations will be enforced strictly and all vehicles on the race route will be relocated, beginning at 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Drivers impacted are encouraged to contact Philadelphia Parking Authority. In addition, on Sunday, the Parkway, from 20th to 25th Streets, will be closed from 2 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Other streets along the race course will reopen as runners pass by and the streets are cleaned.