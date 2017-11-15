Eagles TE Zach Ertz Fills In For Philly High School Football Coach

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is very busy having the best year of his career.

But this time, Ertz took the field in a different role–as coach.

The reason? Northeast High School Head Coach Phil Gormley. He was rewarded with a little relief Eagles-style because of his hard work, dedication and love for the game.

“That’s what happens when you are a coach. I spend, unfortunately, sometimes I spend more time with them than I do my own family,” Gormley said.

“He’s doing impressive things out here, not only football-wise, but also how he’s shaping the kids, molding the kids. I think he has a 96 percent graduation rate which is really impressive,” said Ertz. “I know the importance of academics. It’s truly impressive what he’s doing and I’m a big fan of his already.”

And while Coach Gormley got the surprise of a lifetime, he’s also getting ready for the biggest game of the season against powerhouse St. Joes Prep. So who better to swoop in and assist with a little big game advice?

“Once upon a time he was out there, so he knows what they are going through and the nerves. This was a great distraction. We have a huge game on Saturday so we always try to do something fun and gets their minds off it and this was perfect,” said Gormely.

Ertz says it’s amazing to be out there with the kids.

“I mean, sometimes when I’m in the locker room, it’s not very natural, not very comfortable to me. But when I’m out there with the kids, that’s when I’m in my comfort zone when I’m on the field,” he says.

“I’ve had a lot of great people that I was able to lean on when I was growing up, so it’s something that I take a lot of pride in being able to do. I love being here in Philadelphia, my family loves being here. They’ve given me so much in my five years here so it’s fun to be out here with everyone,” Ertz added.

And so for Ertz, it’s not just about finding the end zone on Sundays, it’s about finding a way to give back to the city he now calls home.

Ertz’s visit was made possible in part by Campbell’s Chunky Soup’s “We’ll Fill In While You Fill Up” campaign.