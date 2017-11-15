Beagle’s Ear Infection Resembles President Trump

LONDON (CBS) – Many people claim to have seen Elvis on a piece of toast or something else like that.
More Than 164 Million Americans Plan To Shop Thanksgiving Weekend, Says Survey
But this is a first, the inside of a British beagle’s ear looks like President Trump.
His owner says the beagle, named Chief, developed an ear infection that caused his inner ear to redden and swell.
General Motors Unveils Fastest Corvette Ever That Goes 210 MPH
Beagle’s owner says a friend was the first to notice the presidential resemblance.