BREAKING: Schools Closed As Police Search For 4 Juveniles Who Escaped Youth Detention Center In Atlantic County

Beagle’s Ear Infection Resembles President Trump

Filed Under: Local TV, Talkers

LONDON (CBS) – Many people claim to have seen Elvis on a piece of toast or something else like that.

More Than 164 Million Americans Plan To Shop Thanksgiving Weekend, Says Survey 

But this is a first, the inside of a British beagle’s ear looks like President Trump.

His owner says the beagle, named Chief, developed an ear infection that caused his inner ear to redden and swell.

General Motors Unveils Fastest Corvette Ever That Goes 210 MPH

Beagle’s owner says a friend was the first to notice the presidential resemblance.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch