World-renowned Music Icon Is Honored With 2017 Marian Anderson Award

By Justin Udo
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A world-renowned music icon with New Jersey roots, was honored Tuesday night with the 2017 Marian Anderson Award.

For the last 19 years, The Merian Aderson award has been given to artists who have used their work and their platform to better society.

On Tuesday night, this year’s award went to east orange New Jersey native Dionne Warwick.

“The word I’ve been using and I will probably continue to use is overwhelmed,” she said. “I’m truly honored.”

On hand to present Ms. Warwick the award was her long time friend, Philadelphia disc jockey and producer Jerry Blavat.

“For me to host this and introduce Dionne Warwick is probably one of the highlights of my career,” he said. “I’ve been with a lot of great stars, all of them. Dionne is very special.”

Merian Anderson was a groundbreaking African-American singer from Philadelphia, who shattered many color barriers during the early twentieth century.

