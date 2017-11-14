Police: Pregnant Woman Shot by Neighbor Following Dispute

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – City police are investigating after they say a pregnant woman was shot by her neighbor on Tuesday night.
It happened in the 1500 block of Rosalie Street in Northeast Philly.
According to investigators, a 21-year-old woman, who is 9-months pregnant, was shot in the right leg by an individual who lived next door.
The woman was transported to an area hospital by a private vehicle. She’s currently listed in stable condition.
Police say they have arrested the neighbor.
The shooting was reportedly sparked by an ongoing dispute, authorities said.
Police have not released any further details at this time.