Philly’s Own Eve Joins ‘The Talk’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — THE TALK announced live today that GRAMMY Award winner and Philadelphia native, Eve Jeffers Cooper, has joined as a new host of the Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show. She made her official debut today, Tuesday, Nov. 14 (2:00-3:00 PM, ET/1:00-2:00 PM, PT), joining Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood. Previously, Eve appeared on the show as a guest co-host the week of Oct. 30.

“We are thrilled to welcome Eve to the table as she brings a fun and fresh perspective to our already diverse panel,” said Angelica McDaniel, Executive Vice President, Daytime Programs, CBS Entertainment. “The great success of THE TALK is due to the undeniable chemistry and bond of friendship between the hosts. Eve is an accomplished and dynamic performer, musician, wife and step mother who fits in seamlessly, while also adding a new layer to the show as we continue to evolve season to season.”

Musician and actress Eve is best known for her music hits “What Ya Want,” “Gangsta Lovin” and “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” featuring Gwen Stefani, which won the inaugural GRAMMY Award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration in 2002. Last year, she reunited with Stefani for the “This Is What the Truth Feels Like” tour and hosted the “VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens.” Eve has released four studio albums, 32 singles and throughout her career has collaborated with many prominent artists, including Alicia Keys, Ludacris, Jill Scott, DMX, Swizz Beatz, Dr. Dre, Juicy J, The Roots and Missy Elliott. Also, she has starred in multiple movies, including the “Barbershop” film franchise and the television comedy “Eve.” A Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native, Eve is married to British entrepreneur Maximillion Copper and is the proud step mother to his four children.

CBS’ Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show THE TALK features a panel of well-known news and entertainment personalities discussing current events, pop culture, contemporary issues, family, celebrity and the trending topics of the day. The daily one-hour series is hosted by Julie Chen, Eve, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood, who swap stories, challenge each other on issues and engage the studio audience and viewers at home about events in the headlines and their own homes. Show segments include guest interviews with entertainers and newsmakers, musical performances, cooking demos with celebrity chefs, as well as real-world advice. Multiple Daytime Emmy Award winner John Redmann serves as executive producer. Gilbert, who developed the show, is also an executive producer. Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews are co-executive producers.