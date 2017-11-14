PA Speaker Turzai Announces Run For Governor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After months of speculation, Pennsylvania House Speaker Mike Turzai has announced that he is seeking the Republican nomination for governor.
Allegheny County Republican Mike Turzai, the speaker of the House, made his announcement in what has become common practice for candidates… through a slickly-produced video on his campaign website.
The central theme of the video is efforts by Turzai and House Republicans to resist tax increases.
ALSO READ: Small Town Mayor Announces Bid For Lieutenant Governor Of Pennsylvania
“We’ve been the last line of defense against every imaginable scheme to take away your hard-earned dollars and freedom,” he said.
History suggests Turzai will have a tall task… as in modern times, there is rarely a direct path from the Pennsylvania legislature to the governor’s office.
One other state legislator – Senator Scott Wagner of York County – is already in the GOP race. Also seeking the Republican nomination are retired business consultant Paul Mango and lawyer Laura Ellsworth, both from Allegheny County