Man In Critical Condition Following Police-Involved Shooting In Grays Ferry

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting from over the weekend.

Authorities say officers were trying to resolve a domestic dispute on the 200 block of South 29th Street in the Grays Ferry neighborhood, around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, when 47-year-old Donald Williams – pulled out a pocket knife and headed towards another occupant of the residence.

Police say Williams was irate regarding the television and internet not working, and attributed the problem to other occupants of the residence.



Officials say Williams was told to drop the knife, but instead he lunged at the officer with the knife. That’s when police say the officer shot at Williams, striking him once in the chest.

Williams is listed in critical but stable condition.

Police say the officer who fired his gun remains on desk duty, pending the outcome of the internal affairs investigation.