Delaware Visits Villanova While Chasing FCS Playoff Berth

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Delaware will wrap up its regular season on Saturday with a Colonial Athletic Association battle on the road against rival Villanova.

The Blue Hens are 7-3 (5-2 CAA) and a win on Saturday would give them an awfully impressive resume with regards to earning an FCS playoff berth for the first time since 2010.

Last week, Delaware’s defense led the way in a 22-3 win over Albany in Newark.

“It was very impressive what we were able to do,” Delaware head coach Danny Rocco tells KYW Newsradio. “Second possession of the game, we had them backed up on their one and they marched the ball down the field. They got, I think, five first downs and they kicked a field goal, but they only got one other first down the entire game. In the second half, our defense took the ball away four times and gave our offense some really good field position. Our last five drives of the game all started in Albany territory. So our defense really did come to play.”

Delaware held Albany to just 120 yards of total offense.

Villanova comes into this game with a record of 4-6. The Wildcats have been hit with key injuries at key positions this season and they will bring a four-game losing streak into Saturday.

“I think, like with any rivalry game, you can throw the records out,” Rocco says. “It all comes down to how the teams perform on the field on that day. What’s happened up to this day isn’t really all that relevant. And you really can’t even focus in on what someone has to play for because in games like this, it’s the last game of the season, all your seniors have an awful lot at stake and we certainly want to be able to represent and win this rivalry game. So I do think you can really throw everything else out the window and expect a really good, competitive, exciting game at Villanova here on Saturday.”

This series has been all Villanova as of late, with the Wildcats winning the last five match-ups and ten of the last eleven.

Saturday’s game at Villanova Stadium will get underway at 1:00pm.