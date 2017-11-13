Zeoli Show Log 11.13.17

3:05 pm-Senator Mitch McConnell said that Roy S. Moore, “should step aside” and that he believes the women who have accused Mr. Moore of sexual misconduct.
3:21 pm-The judge in the corruption trial for Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) ordered the jury to continue working after jurors said they were deadlocked on all charges.
3:43 pm- Some National Republican leaders have pulled their support for Roy Moore.
4:05 pm- Gov. Chris Christie threw his support behind a federal Republican tax plan , as he and Ivanka Trump pitched it as a way to boost the national economy.
4:20 pm-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was in New Jersey today and he calls in to the Rich Zeoli Show.
4:37 pm- Brian Kilmeade joins the Rich Zeoli Show.
5:05 pm-White House officials have reportedly floated a scenario in which Alabama Senate Republican nominee Roy Moore could be replaced by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
5:20 pm-Some conservatives are destroying their Keurig coffee machines in protest of the company pulling ads from Sean Hannity’s show over his coverage of the sexual misconduct allegations levied at Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.
5:51 pm-A new accuser said that as a teenager in the 1970s she was sexually assaulted by Roy Moore in a locked car, further rocking the Alabama Republican’s race for an open Senate seat.