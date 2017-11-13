Study: Red Wine, Dark Chocolate Contribute To Youthful Look

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Indulging in a couple delightful pleasures could satisfy your appetite and be good for your health.

A new study finds that chemicals naturally found in red wine and dark chocolate help in rejuvenating old human cells that cause the skin to wrinkle.

According to researchers at the University in Exeter in London, “the chemicals caused splicing factors, which are progressively switched off as we age to be switched back on. Within hours, the cells looked younger and started to rejuvenate, behaving like young cells and dividing.”

Researchers say the breakthrough could help in providing advancements in aging therapy.

“This is a first step in trying to make people live normal lifespans, but with health for their entire life,” said Lorna Harries, professor of molecular genetics at the University of Exeter.

