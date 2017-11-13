DA: Man Charged In Multi-City Burglary Spree

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials have charged a 21-year-old man for breaking into homes in Abington, Cheltenham and Philadelphia during the last few weeks.
Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced charges for Kyrell McKoy of Philadelphia who faces felony counts of burglary, criminal trespass and several other related charges.
According to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, McKoy attempted to gain entry or entered more than 20 homes between Oct. 14 and Nov. 10, stealing cash, cell phones and personal computers as the occupants of the homes slept.
McKoy’s bail was set at $100,000 and he was remanded to Montgomery County Correctional Facility.
A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 24.