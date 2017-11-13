WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory For Parts Of Our Area Until 8 A.M.  | Full Weather Coverage

Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle In Mayfair

Filed Under: Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Philadelphia’s Mayfair section early Monday morning.

It happened on Frankford and Robbins Avenues, around 6 a.m.

Officials tell Eyewitness News the pedestrian was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

The driver remained at the scene.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch