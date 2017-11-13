Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle In Mayfair

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Philadelphia’s Mayfair section early Monday morning.
It happened on Frankford and Robbins Avenues, around 6 a.m.
Vehicle versus pedestrian at Frankford and Robbins in Philly… The vehicle involved has a Lyft sticker, unknown if he was driving for the rideshare the time, pedestrian being checked out as a precaution pic.twitter.com/qyaYalVCK4
— Henry Rosoff (@HenryRosoff) November 13, 2017
Officials tell Eyewitness News the pedestrian was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.
The driver remained at the scene.