New Exhibit Lets Kids Explore World Of Baby Dinosaurs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new exhibit has opened at the Academy of Natural Sciences in Philadelphia that allows the little ones to get familiar with some dinosaurs their size.

Something that always has kid singing and dancing is learning about dinosaurs, and the new exhibit is all about dinosaur lovers, as visitors will get to see how they were born.

Mushrooms May Be The ‘Fountain Of Youth’ Food, Study Says

At the Academy of Natural Sciences at Drexel University, the “Tiny Titans: Dinosaur Eggs And Babies” will get visitors playing paleontologist.

It is a hands on excavating experience, where you dig for dinosaur eggs. The fossils are real and can be found throughout the exhibit.

“Fossils are literally organic matter like bones, but they have been turned into rocks,” Mary Bailey of the Academy of Natural Sciences explained. “As you move through this exhibit, you will see a sign that looks like a skull and crossbones, but it is actually a shovel and pick. As you move through, if you find that symbol that indicates you are looking at a real fossil.”

After Online Vote, Australian Ferry Will Be Named ‘Ferry McFerryface’

Get ready to learn but it’s best to do it before this exhibit goes extinct, as it comes to an end in January.