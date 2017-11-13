‘Free Meek Mill’: Demonstrators Rallying For Imprisoned Rapper

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Demonstrators are taking to the streets outside of Philadelphia’s Criminal Justice Center Monday evening, rallying for imprisoned rapper Meek Mill.

The crowd — including some celebrities and athletes — is calling for Judge Genece Brinkley to recuse herself after handing down a two- to four-year prison sentence for the rapper last week.

NBA legend Julius Erving spoke to the gathering crowd on Monday night.

Other notable celebrities are expected to attend, including Eagles players Malcolm Jenkins and Vinny Curry and rapper Rick Ross.

Meek Mill was arrested twice in 2017, violating his probation from a 2008 gun and drug case.

Those rallying say Brinkley showed “extreme bias” during the rapper’s case.

Hundreds turn out in Center City #philly calling out a plea to #freemeekmill Stay with @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/4do5rCtXkb — Alexandria Hoff (@AlexandriaHoff) November 13, 2017

Brinkley has overseen the case for years.

