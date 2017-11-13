Protest Interrupts Ivanka Trump Tax Discussion In New Jersey

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) – Protesters interrupted Ivanka Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin before a discussion of the Republican tax reform plan in New Jersey even started.
Jason Ireland, of Brick, was denied entry and asked loudly why Democrats were blocked from attending Monday’s event.
Mnuchin and Trump joined Republican Rep. Tom MacArthur at the invitation-only event at the Bayville Fire Hall. Trump has been promoting the plan throughout the country.
Proposals in Congress pose problems for New Jersey, where property taxes are among the nation’s highest.
The House bill allows homeowners to deduct up to $10,000 in property taxes while the Senate proposal unveiled by GOP leaders last week eliminates the entire deduction.
The House and Senate versions would eliminate deductions for state and local income taxes and sales taxes paid.
