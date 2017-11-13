Howard Eskin Vs. Cole Beasley

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Welcome to Dallas week. And we’re off to a roaring start.
On Sunday, the Cowboys allowed 8.0 sacks in a 27-7 loss to the Falcons. Dak Prescott, under siege all game and without his star running back Ezekiel Elliott (suspended), completed 20 of 30 passes for 176 yards. He also rushed for 42 yards and a touchdown, but lost two fumbles.
94WIP’s Howard Eskin tweeted that without Elliott, Prescott “is not that special.”
Well, that didn’t sit well with Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley, who quoted Eskin’s tweeted and responded with: “This is the dumbest [expletive] I’ve ever heard. Dak is that dude.”
Beasley also tweeted that he didn’t realize Eskin is from Philly.
Eskin responded on Monday morning, saying “easy to give [Prescott] a pass because of OL injury…see ya next week.”
The 8-1 Eagles head to Dallas to face the 5-4 Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. An Eagles win would all-but secure an NFC East division title.