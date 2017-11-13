Howard Eskin Vs. Cole Beasley

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Welcome to Dallas week. And we’re off to a roaring start.

On Sunday, the Cowboys allowed 8.0 sacks in a 27-7 loss to the Falcons. Dak Prescott, under siege all game and without his star running back Ezekiel Elliott (suspended), completed 20 of 30 passes for 176 yards. He also rushed for 42 yards and a touchdown, but lost two fumbles.

94WIP’s Howard Eskin tweeted that without Elliott, Prescott “is not that special.”

The #cowboys have real problems as we saw in loss to #falcons. Without RB Zeke Elliott QB Dak Prescott is not that special. As it turns out Jerry Jones should have let Elliott take his suspension early in the season. #eagles next Sunday night. @SportsRadioWIP — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) November 13, 2017

Well, that didn’t sit well with Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley, who quoted Eskin’s tweeted and responded with: “This is the dumbest [expletive] I’ve ever heard. Dak is that dude.”

Beasley also tweeted that he didn’t realize Eskin is from Philly.

I didn't know the dude was from philly. Don't care honestly. Nobody is about to discredit my quarterback who has done nothin but ball since he stepped through the door. — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) November 13, 2017

It was on my feed I didn't search a thing — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) November 13, 2017

Eskin responded on Monday morning, saying “easy to give [Prescott] a pass because of OL injury…see ya next week.”

If Dak is that Dude he should be better at felling and reading the pressure. Easy to give him a pass because of OL injury. Prescott not same guy without running game. The #cowboys got SMOKED by an ordinary #falcons team. See ya next week. @SportsRadioWIP https://t.co/OczQT8YiOU — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) November 13, 2017

The 8-1 Eagles head to Dallas to face the 5-4 Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. An Eagles win would all-but secure an NFC East division title.