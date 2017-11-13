Photo Of Walmart Cashier Helping Man Paying With Change Goes Viral

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (CBS) – A heartwarming photo of a Walmart cashier helping a man at the checkout line is going viral.

Spring Bowlin, who posted the photo to Facebook, said she was at the checkout line at a Mississippi Walmart last Thursday when she was moved by the cashier’s kindness towards the customer in front of her.

She says the customer started taking handfuls of change out of his pockets after being given his total. He apologetically looked back at her and muttered, “I’m so sorry.”

“He miscounts and starts to get flustered,” said Bowlin.

The man kept on apologizing, despite both women telling him it was OK. Bowlin says the man’s hands and voice were shaking, but instead of getting frustrated, the cashier kindly helped the man count the change.

“This beautiful cashier takes his hands and dumps all the change on the counter and says, ‘This is not a problem, honey. We will do this together,'” writes Bowlin in her post.

After completing the man’s transaction, Bowlin thanked the cashier for being so patient.

“I looked at this wonderful woman and said, ‘Thank you for being so patient with him,'” said Bowlin. “She shakes her head and replies, ‘You shouldn’t have to thank me, baby. What’s wrong with our world is we’ve forgotten how to love one another.'”

Bowlin says she wants to be more like the cashier. Her post has been shared more than 14,000 times.