76ers Co-Owner Michael Rubin Writes Letter On Meek Mill’s Behalf

Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin wrote a letter to the judge on behalf of Philly rapper Meek Mill, who was sentenced to two to four years in prison for violating his probation.

Rubin calls Robert “Meek” Williams a “good son, a good father, and a loyal friend” in the letter obtained by SI.com. Rubin says he has known Meek for four years and he “quickly saw that he had a genuine desire to learn, grow, and advance his career and find a way to have a positive impact on his community.”

Meek Mill is often seen at Sixers games and is friends with many of the players on the team.

A rally protesting Meek Mill’s sentencing will take place Monday at 5 p.m. outside Philadelphia’s Criminal Justice Center. Sixers legend Julius Erving as well as current Eagles players Malcolm Jenkins and Vinny Curry will be there.

 

