Philadelphia Boot Camp Aims To Give Your Wallet A Workout

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A free workshop at Temple University’s Center City campus this month is helping individuals learn how to create and work toward financial goals. It’s open to anyone, but minorities, in particular, are being encouraged to attend.

Finance Boot Camp is hosted by Soneyet Muhammad and the nonprofit Clarifi.

She describes the program as “intensive,” teaching individuals about money management, credit improvement and a new layer to the course this year.

“To address the racial wealth gap, “she said. “We’re talking about retirement, investing and home ownership.”

She says the American middle class is dwindling. A big reason why…

“Becuase there’s an under investment in Latinex and black households in this country,” she said.

Her hope is “That people will diversify their pathway to asset building,” she said. “To not only focus on home ownership, but also investment”

During the last class participants partner with a financial coach who they’ll continue meeting with for the next six months.

The next boot camp session is being held Monday.