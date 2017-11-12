Flashpoint: Gerrymandering in Pa, A Bounty on Signs of Gentrification and Non-Profits Join Forces

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This week on Flashpoint: We tackle the tough issue of gerrymandering. If you’ve never heard of it – we’ll explain how lawmakers may be using process of redrawing legislative voting districts to give their political party an advantage. Pennsylvania’s congressional district is currently the subject of a class action and the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case out of Wisconsin on a very similar issue.

KYW Community Affairs Reporter Cherri Gregg, who hosts the show, asks the burning question to guests Ben Geffen, staff attorney at the Public Interest Law Center, which represented plaintiffs in the class action; Mike Meehan, President of the Republican City Committee here in Philadelphia and a longtime Pennsylvania GOP leader; and Carol Kunniholm, co-founder of Fair Districts Pa., a non-partisan, citizen led effort to reform the redistricting process.

The Newsmaker for this week is Michael Froehlich, an attorney and West Philadelphia resident who put out a bounty on “We Buy Houses” signs and made headlines.

The “Change Maker of the Week” is Urban Affairs Coalition, which is gearing up for its annual breakfast. President and CEO Sharmain Matlock-Turner sits down to discuss their theme for the year and the impact the organization is seeking to make post-Trump.

Flashpoint airs every Saturday at 9:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8:3 0 a.m. on KYW Newsradio 1060AM.