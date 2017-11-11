Knife-Wielding Man Shot By Police In Grays Ferry

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a man wielding a knife during a domestic dispute was shot by an officer early Saturday morning.
It happened around 4 a.m. inside a home along the 1200 block of S. 29th Street in Grays Ferry.
Police responded to the home for reports of a domestic dispute. Authorities say when officers arrived, they discovered the man was menacing a woman inside while holding a knife.
An officer fired, hitting the man in the chest. That man is in critical condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
The woman who was inside has no reported injuries.
As is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings, the officer will be placed on administrative leave during the investigation.