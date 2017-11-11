Barnes Foundation Makes Art Collection Available Online

By Ian Bush
Filed Under: Barnes Foundation, Ian Bush, KYW Newsradio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Barnes Foundation has gone all-in online — and it might help you appreciate its astounding collection in a whole new way.

In high-resolution and available for download are pieces from artists such as van Gogh, Rousseau, Picasso, Matisse, Modigliani and Renoir.

Many of the masterworks and objects have been on the web before, but not in such detail, says chief experience officer Shelley Bernstein.

“I think Dr. Barnes really wanted everyone to feel like the works in his collection were accessible,” she said.

Also at collection.barnesfoundation.org, a novel art experience.

“See visually related works that are more similar to or more surprising than the one you’re looking at,” Bernstein said.

Explore those relationships in terms of color, space, light, and lines. There’s even a shuffle feature that promises a unique layout with every click.

“And there’s no other collection online like it,” Bernstein said.

More from Ian Bush
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch