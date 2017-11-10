‘The Ridge’ Is Important To The Rivalry Between Pennsbury, Neshaminy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Big rivalry game Friday night as Neshaminy High School is hosting Pennsbury High School. And they are fighting on The Ridge.
Joe McMahon, who works for Neshaminy High School, explained that The Ridge is highest coldest point in the area.
High School Football Top 10: Welcome To Showdown Weekend
“It is bone chilling sometimes when the wind is blowing, so if you don’t bundle up, you will freeze,” he said.
Pennsbury has been trying to literally take The Ridge for a couple years.
“They actually took one and hung it up in their bleachers during the game when Neshaminy traveled to their stadium,” McMahon said, recalling when a previous version of “The Ridge” sign was stolen.
Asked if there would be extra precaution taken, McMahon said, “All you can does tie it. If you they want it, they will get it.”