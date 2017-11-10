WEATHER: Freeze Warning In Effect 7 P.M. Friday-10 A.M. Saturday For Philly, South Jersey & Delaware | Counties Open Up Warming Centers | Full Weather Coverage

Gerrymandering Lawsuit Fast Tracked In PA Supreme Court

By Cherri Gregg
Filed Under: Cherri Gregg, Flashpoint, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This week, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that a class action that could affect the voting districts for the 2018 election will now be fast tracked.

Pennsylvania’s high court ruled that the Commonwealth Court must decide whether lawmakers should re-draw the congressional districts by the end of this year.

“People know that Pennsylvania is a very divided state, a swing state,” said Ben Geffen, staff attorney at the Public Interest Law Center.

The Public Interest Law Center represents the plaintiffs, the Pennsylvania League of Women Voters, in the lawsuit. They argue the map is unconstitutional because Republicans gerrymandered the map by lumping democrats into a handful of districts and spreading Republicans out into districts with a slight, but comfortable, majority that entrenched GOP power.

“The map was drawn in a way to penalize democrats for their political expression and their political association,” Geffen said.

Hear more about the case, from advocates calling for redistricting reforms, and from the Philly GOP leadership on why the courts should stay out of the process; all this and more Saturday night at 9:30 and Sunday morning at 8:30 only on Flashpoint.

More from Cherri Gregg
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch