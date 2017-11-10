Some Embracing Arctic Blast With Fire Pits And Ice Skating

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A warm fire pit is a perfect way to embrace the first bitter temps of the season.

“Yea, nice and cozy by the fire keeping warm, hot chocolate–it’s perfect,” said Colleen Boutcher.

“I love this weather it’s like prime playoff football weather,” Tom Boutcher says.

While some are embracing this first bitter cold taste of winter, others say they’re just not ready!

“It’s too darn early, too darn early,” said one woman.

Bria Lee says, “I like winter but it went from like 60-20 I’m like come on Mother Nature what’s up with that.”

Folks crowded the ice skating rink at Dilworth Park on the first day of its opening, and despite the complaints about the frigid temperatures from many, one family is taking it all in stride.

“We’re from Russia so it’s not too cold,” said Veronika Akimova.

With temperatures dipping into the 20’s, the city has also issued its first Code Blue of the season. Extra homeless outreach teams are being flooded with phone calls, finding those most in need of shelter.

If you see a person who appears to be homeless during a Code Blue, call the City’s Homeless outreach hotline at (215) 232-1984.