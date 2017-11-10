Eagles Sign Tim Jernigan To 4-Year, $48 Million Extension

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles have now locked up the core of their defensive line through 2020.

On Thursday, the Eagles announced a four-year contract extension for Tim Jernigan, worth $48 million with $26 million in guarantees.

#Eagles have signed DT Tim Jernigan to a four-year contract extension through the 2021 season.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/mjYcOzvbiZ — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 9, 2017

The Eagles now have DLs Fletcher Cox, Timmy Jernigan, Vinny Curry and Derek Barnett all signed thru at least 2020. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 9, 2017

Jernigan, 25, was signed to a one-year deal by the Eagles this offseason and has fit in perfectly in Philadelphia.

Jernigan has 1.5 sacks and 11.0 tackles in nine games as an Eagle, but his dominance against the run has been a large factor in Philadelphia’s league best run defense. The Eagles are allowing just 66.4 yards/game on the ground, 12 less yards than the NFL’s second best run defense — Carolina.

The Eagles are also tied for sixth in the NFL with 25.0 sacks.

With Jernigan (25), Fletcher Cox (26), Vinny Curry (29), and Derek Barnett (21), the Eagles will be wreaking havoc on quarterbacks for many years to come.