Eagles Sign Tim Jernigan To 4-Year, $48 Million Extension

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles have now locked up the core of their defensive line through 2020.
On Thursday, the Eagles announced a four-year contract extension for Tim Jernigan, worth $48 million with $26 million in guarantees.
Jernigan, 25, was signed to a one-year deal by the Eagles this offseason and has fit in perfectly in Philadelphia.
Jernigan has 1.5 sacks and 11.0 tackles in nine games as an Eagle, but his dominance against the run has been a large factor in Philadelphia’s league best run defense. The Eagles are allowing just 66.4 yards/game on the ground, 12 less yards than the NFL’s second best run defense — Carolina.
The Eagles are also tied for sixth in the NFL with 25.0 sacks.
With Jernigan (25), Fletcher Cox (26), Vinny Curry (29), and Derek Barnett (21), the Eagles will be wreaking havoc on quarterbacks for many years to come.