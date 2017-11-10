WEATHER: Freeze Warning In Effect 7 P.M. Friday-10 A.M. Saturday For Philly, South Jersey & Delaware | Counties Open Up Warming Centers | Full Weather Coverage

Delaware Coastal Cleanup Nets 3.8 Tons Of Trash This Year

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Environmental officials say Delaware’s annual coastal cleanup netted almost 4 tons of trash from the state’s waterways and coastline this year.

The cleanup effort involved almost 1,600 volunteers who picked up 3.8 tons of trash from 47 sites along 75 miles of shoreline stretching from Wilmington to Fenwick Island.

How New Jersey Could Become A Multi-Billion Dollar Marijuana State

Officials say about one-quarter of the trash consisted of recyclables — mostly aluminum cans, and glass and plastic beverage bottles.

But the haul also included a cellphone, a Parmesan cheese shaker, a large rug, a statue of the Virgin Mary, a vacuum cleaner, a mermaid doll, Mardi Gras beads, televisions and 16,158 cigarette butts.

