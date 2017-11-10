3 Cheers: Leroy Boxdale Embodies Selfless Sacrifice Of Military Personnel

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Receiving the Camden County military service medal on Wednesday meant a lot to specialist Leroy Boxdale.

“I was really touched to receive the recognition for serving my country,” he said.

Boxdale served in the United States Army for four years as a field medic.

He’s now retired, living in Collingswood, New Jersey.

His patriotism motivated him to enlist.

“I love my country and I think it’s the greatest country in the world. And I’m willing to fight for it and die for it, if necessary,” Boxdale said.

Consider how lucky the U.S. is to have men and women who are willing to give the ultimate sacrifice to defend our nation.

Some fought in famous wars, defending America abroad.

Others, like Boxdale, never served in conflict but stood ready, giving the people of the nation peace of mind to live their lives, knowing they would protect us if the country needed them.

How do you you properly thank someone for that?

“For someone to come up to you and say, ‘Thank you for your service, that is very important for a veteran. That’s meaningful. That really means a lot to us,'” he said.

Here’s a thank you for Leroy Boxdale’s service. For his selflessness and love of country, he and all the men and women out there who’ve served get three cheers.