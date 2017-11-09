OshKosh Recalls Baby B’gosh Quilted Jacket Due To Choking Hazard

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – OshKosh is recalling some of their quilted jackets due to a possible choking hazard.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the recall involves OshKosh Baby B’gosh quilted jackets in pink and gray.
Only jackets with the following style numbers and UPC codes are included in the recall:
The company says the snaps can detach, posing a choking hazard.
OshKosh has received three reports of a snap detaching, including one report of a child putting a detached snap in her mouth.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled jackets away from children and return them to any OshKosh for a full refund in the form of a $34 gift card (for an infant size) or $36 gift card (for a toddler size).
