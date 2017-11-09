WEATHER: Freeze Warning In Effect 7 P.M. Friday-10 A.M. Saturday For Philly, South Jersey & Delaware | Counties Open Up Warming Centers | Full Weather Coverage

OshKosh Recalls Baby B’gosh Quilted Jacket Due To Choking Hazard

Filed Under: Recall

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – OshKosh is recalling some of their quilted jackets due to a possible choking hazard.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the recall involves OshKosh Baby B’gosh quilted jackets in pink and gray.

Report Warns Some Fidget Spinners Could Expose Kids To Lead

Only jackets with the following style numbers and UPC codes are included in the recall:

untitled OshKosh Recalls Baby B’gosh Quilted Jacket Due To Choking Hazard

Credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The company says the snaps can detach, posing a choking hazard.

OshKosh has received three reports of a snap detaching, including one report of a child putting a detached snap in her mouth.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled jackets away from children and return them to any OshKosh for a full refund in the form of a $34 gift card (for an infant size) or $36 gift card (for a toddler size).

To learn more, CLICK HERE.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch